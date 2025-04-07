Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,478,000 after buying an additional 4,473,972 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,730,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,326 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

