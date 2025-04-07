Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $41.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.