Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 4th quarter. The fund acquired 5,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Sonos by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.01. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

