Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $520.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul Kim purchased 100,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. The trade was a 40.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

