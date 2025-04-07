Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 2,325 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 524.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after acquiring an additional 677,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,231,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,140,000 after buying an additional 124,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,580,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

