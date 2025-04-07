Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 3,311 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $46,850.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,453.25. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SI-BONE Price Performance
Shares of SIBN stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 8.25. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $571.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.02.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.87 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.
