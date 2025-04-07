Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 3,311 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $46,850.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,453.25. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 8.25. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $571.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.87 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 841,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 220,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.