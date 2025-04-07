Insider Buying: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Director Acquires C$58,971.00 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,100 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,971.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$52.88 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$46.71 and a twelve month high of C$60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.38. The company has a market cap of C$30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.31.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

