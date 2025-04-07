Insider Buying: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Director Acquires C$58,971.00 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPLGet Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,100 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,971.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$52.88 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$46.71 and a twelve month high of C$60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.38. The company has a market cap of C$30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.31.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

