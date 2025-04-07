Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) CEO Sells $37,335.55 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $37,335.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,093.33. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VYGR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.97.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

