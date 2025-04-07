Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Buys A$154,922.16 in Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Hadyn Stephens purchased 65,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,922.16 ($92,767.76).

Waypoint REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -108.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Waypoint REIT alerts:

Waypoint REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Waypoint REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Waypoint REIT Company Profile

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waypoint REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waypoint REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.