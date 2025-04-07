Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,426,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $196,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OWL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,244,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $23,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE OWL opened at $15.87 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

