TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 830,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 678,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 122,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 77,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $245.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.65. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.62%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

