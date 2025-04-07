Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CGEM opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $433.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.
Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
