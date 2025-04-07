Contrasting Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM) & LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Medical and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Medical N/A 160.59% 40.99% LENSAR -34.03% -49.02% -21.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Adagio Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of Adagio Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Medical $266,000.00 42.83 -$2.13 million N/A N/A LENSAR $53.49 million 3.05 -$14.38 million ($2.72) -5.09

This table compares Adagio Medical and LENSAR”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adagio Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adagio Medical and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 LENSAR 0 2 0 0 2.00

LENSAR has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.30%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Adagio Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Adagio Medical has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adagio Medical beats LENSAR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. The company’s product portfolio includes iCLAS atrial ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) catheter and accessories; vCLAS ventricular ULTC catheter; and Cryopulse atrial pulsed-field cryoablation catheter and accessories. The company is based in Laguna Hills, California.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

