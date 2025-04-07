StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SUM. Stephens lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 933.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Summit Materials by 3,305.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

