StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of INTG opened at $12.94 on Friday. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.17.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
