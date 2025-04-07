StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of INTG opened at $12.94 on Friday. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.17.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

