Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPOP. Barclays upped their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of BPOP opened at $82.50 on Friday. Popular has a 12-month low of $78.59 and a 12-month high of $106.81. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.62.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Popular will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,721.32. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth $2,337,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Popular by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,385,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

