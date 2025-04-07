Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $418.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, insider Nicholas Grund sold 55,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $116,804.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,415.90. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 30,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $63,424.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 280,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,520.80. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,579 shares of company stock worth $589,216 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,409 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 930.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 122,252 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 149,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

