Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Aptiv Trading Down 4.2 %

Aptiv stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 433.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 28,067 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 5,253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in Aptiv by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 50.6% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 27,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

