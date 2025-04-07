Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.86.

Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$18.79 and a twelve month high of C$40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total value of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$27,908.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

