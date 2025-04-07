Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.08 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESBA. Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.