Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OESX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 541,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

