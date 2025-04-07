StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

NASDAQ SEED opened at $1.81 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.