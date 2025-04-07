Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock Price

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$17.50 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer Christopher James Muller sold 81,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$794,780.00. Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 34,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$414,322.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,725.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

