Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $2.48 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 141,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

