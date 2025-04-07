Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $2.48 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
