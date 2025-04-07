StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.0 %

ESGR stock opened at $332.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $275.02 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.37.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Enstar Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.