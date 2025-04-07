Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,802,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after buying an additional 410,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

