Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of TBNK opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 88,140 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 185,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

