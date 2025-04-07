Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Territorial Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of TBNK opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.44.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.
Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp
About Territorial Bancorp
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Territorial Bancorp
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.