Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$67,460.80. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$115,155.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,583 shares of company stock worth $780,496. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
