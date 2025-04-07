Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$45.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABX. Scotiabank lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.36.

TSE ABX opened at C$25.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.41. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$21.73 and a 52 week high of C$29.50. The stock has a market cap of C$30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total value of C$27,720.55. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 230,872 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.71 per share, with a total value of C$5,936,042.34. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

