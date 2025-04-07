RPM International (RPM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 8th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. RPM International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $108.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $126.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. RPM International has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $141.79.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

