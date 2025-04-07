Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$140.00 to C$162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.31.

TSE DOL opened at C$154.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$107.80 and a 1 year high of C$174.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$146.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$143.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

