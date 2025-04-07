CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.86.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hydro One

Hydro One Stock Down 2.6 %

Hydro One Increases Dividend

TSE H opened at C$49.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$37.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3142 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.44%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.