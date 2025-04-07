CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3142 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.44%.
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
