National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Downgraded by CIBC to Underperform

CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$127.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$135.20.

TSE NA opened at C$112.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$105.43 and a 1-year high of C$141.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$121.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

In related news, Director Lynn Loewen purchased 1,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$117.93 per share, with a total value of C$117,930.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet acquired 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$116.28 per share, with a total value of C$249,653.16. Insiders acquired 13,673 shares of company stock worth $1,629,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

