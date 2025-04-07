Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 14th.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Forge Global stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $93.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.39.

Forge Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,030,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,170.40. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $159,108.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 604,728 shares in the company, valued at $604,728. The trade was a 20.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forge Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 110,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forge Global by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

