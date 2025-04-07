Martin J. Gilbert Purchases 5,000 Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Stock

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Martin J. Gilbert acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,650 ($15,016.76).

Glencore Stock Performance

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 238.76 ($3.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. Glencore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230.75 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506.72 ($6.53). The company has a market cap of £36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 322.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 363.56.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Glencore’s payout ratio is -280.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GLEN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 380 ($4.90) target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.06) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.19) to GBX 440 ($5.67) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.19) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 476.43 ($6.14).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

