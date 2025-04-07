Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Insider Purchases £113,100 in Stock

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) insider Dean Buckley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,131 ($14.58) per share, with a total value of £113,100 ($145,785.00).
Alliance Witan Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of ALW stock opened at GBX 1,082 ($13.95) on Monday. Alliance Witan has a one year low of GBX 1,070 ($13.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,330 ($17.14). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,243.42.
About Alliance Witan
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns.
