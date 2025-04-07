Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Insider Purchases £113,100 in Stock

Alliance Witan (LON:ALWGet Free Report) insider Dean Buckley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,131 ($14.58) per share, with a total value of £113,100 ($145,785.00).

Shares of ALW stock opened at GBX 1,082 ($13.95) on Monday. Alliance Witan has a one year low of GBX 1,070 ($13.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,330 ($17.14). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,243.42.

About Alliance Witan

Success in investment means having the conviction to seek out the best opportunities. Alliance Witan PLC is an investment trust providing investors with a unique global equity portfolio at a competitive cost. We offer you the opportunity to invest in a portfolio managed by 11 of the world’s leading global equity managers, each responsible for choosing only their best investment ideas.

