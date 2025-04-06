Head-To-Head Review: Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) and Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Invivyd”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invivyd $25.38 million 2.46 -$198.64 million ($1.44) -0.36

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invivyd.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Invivyd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Invivyd N/A -155.33% -114.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Invivyd shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genocea Biosciences and Invivyd, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Invivyd 0 0 3 1 3.25

Invivyd has a consensus target price of $7.52, suggesting a potential upside of 1,345.51%. Given Invivyd’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invivyd is more favorable than Genocea Biosciences.

Summary

Invivyd beats Genocea Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The company also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza and COVID-19. It has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

