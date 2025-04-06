SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) & Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) Financial Comparison

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and SNDL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) N/A N/A N/A SNDL -12.11% -8.27% -6.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and SNDL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) 0 0 1 1 3.50 SNDL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. SNDL has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 164.60%. Given Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) is more favorable than SNDL.

This table compares Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and SNDL”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) $26.01 million 0.77 N/A N/A N/A SNDL $920.45 million 0.39 -$127.91 million ($0.26) -5.27

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SNDL.

Summary

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) beats SNDL on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

About SNDL

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.