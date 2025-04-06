Penny Stocks To Consider – April 6th

JetBlue Airways, Transocean, Applied Digital, BigBear.ai, and iQIYI are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares typically issued by small, less-established companies that trade outside of major market exchanges. They are known for their high volatility and liquidity risks, which can lead to significant gains or losses for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.94. 51,212,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,811,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Transocean (RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $2.15. 77,322,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,828,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Transocean has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 33,257,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,372,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,325,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,017,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.34. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

iQIYI (IQ)

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,170,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,685,157. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.44.

