ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $285.93 and last traded at $286.85, with a volume of 1315228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $310.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.70 and a 200-day moving average of $334.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 100,042 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

