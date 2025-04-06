Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €45.90 ($50.44) and traded as low as €45.80 ($50.33). Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €45.90 ($50.44), with a volume of 2,241 shares changing hands.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.31.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

