Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €190.41 ($209.24) and traded as low as €157.20 ($172.75). Hypoport shares last traded at €176.40 ($193.85), with a volume of 63,921 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of €190.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €211.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
