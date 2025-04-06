Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 1030019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on STGW. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 266.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 622,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stagwell by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

