Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and traded as low as $5.44. Radiant Logistics shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 1,260,544 shares traded.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $271.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radiant Logistics news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,316.32. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

