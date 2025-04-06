Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.85 and traded as low as C$5.31. Canadian Life Companies Split shares last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 88,504 shares.

Canadian Life Companies Split Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$54.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.30.

Get Canadian Life Companies Split alerts:

Canadian Life Companies Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Canadian Life Companies Split’s payout ratio is 91.38%.

About Canadian Life Companies Split

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.