First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.82 and traded as low as $199.57. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund shares last traded at $200.64, with a volume of 482,656 shares traded.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDN. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

