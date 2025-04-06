Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.17. Falco Resources shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 283,140 shares.

Falco Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$56.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.59.

About Falco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.