Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 12.54 ($0.16). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.15), with a volume of 175,750,844 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Greatland Gold from GBX 19 ($0.25) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Greatland Gold Stock Performance
Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greatland Gold plc will post 1.1007194 EPS for the current year.
Greatland Gold Company Profile
Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.
