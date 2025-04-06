Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and traded as high as $11.60. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 11,855 shares.
Atlas Copco Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.
About Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
