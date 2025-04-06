Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.83 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.98). Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.98), with a volume of 2,552 shares trading hands.

Unicorn AIM VCT Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.41 million, a PE ratio of -1,266.67 and a beta of 0.11.

Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11,666.67%.

Insider Activity

About Unicorn AIM VCT

In other news, insider Julian Bartlett acquired 43,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £40,179.16 ($51,810.65). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

